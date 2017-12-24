Road Rage Leads To East Tulsa Shooting, Police Say

A man is in the hospital after a shooting near 11th and 129th E. Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say it started as a road rage incident near 11th and Garnett and continued to the intersection at 129th around 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the shooter told them that the victim pulled out a gun so he pulled out a gun and shot.

The victim was hit in the arm and transported to a hospital, police say.

Police are talking to the shooter.

This is an active story and will be updated with the latest.