Road Rage Leads To East Tulsa Shooting, Police Say

Road Rage Leads To East Tulsa Shooting, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in the hospital after a shooting near 11th and 129th E. Avenue Sunday afternoon. 

Police say it started as a road rage incident near 11th and Garnett and continued to the intersection at 129th around 4:30 p.m. 

Officers say the shooter told them that the victim pulled out a gun so he pulled out a gun and shot.

The victim was hit in the arm and transported to a hospital, police say. 

Police are talking to the shooter.

This is an active story and will be updated with the latest. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
