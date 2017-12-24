2 Virginia deputies shot responding to domestic dispute - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 Virginia deputies shot responding to domestic dispute

STERLING, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff's deputies have been shot while responding to a domestic dispute in northern Virginia.

The injuries are serious but not expected to be life-threatening. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting occurred in Sterling, which is about 30 miles northwest of Washington. WRC-TV in Washington reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A suspect is in custody. Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, says there is no threat to the community.

No other information was immediately available.

