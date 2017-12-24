Deputies Track Down Rogers County Storage Unit Thieves

Deputies in Rogers County use a letter to track down several burglary suspects after thousands of dollars’ worth of property is stolen from a storage unit.

Sheriff Scott Walton says that the quick response of deputies made these two arrests possible.

Surveillance footage shows several people stealing from a Rogers County Storage Unit.

Deputies say they broke in Friday night around 6, packed items into their truck, and then came back a few hours later for more.

"Right before Christmas you just worry what might've been stolen. Something maybe that is irreplaceable to someone," said Nancy Johnson With County Acres Mini Storage.

Owner John Johnson and his wife Nancy noticed a few hours later, that 11 units had been broken into.

"All the 11 had padlocks that are easy to cut," said John.

"When we check people in we encourage them to buy round locks like this and they don't always use them and when they use padlocks and we have a break in the padlocks are usually the only units that get broken into," he said.

Deputies say the thieves got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items but left a trail of evidence behind.

"One of our deputies located some mail in one of the storage units that did not belong to the person that had that storage unit rented," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

Deputies drove to the mailing address on the letters and say they found stolen property from the storage unit and from retail stores around the area.

“We are very very happy to know that they didn't think it through very well when they left their trash behind," said Nancy Johnson.

Cecil Johnston and Taryn Shawnee were arrested on several complaints including burglary.

"When we put people like this in jail we miraculously see that you know, some crime stops in an area," said Walton.

Sheriff Walton says the deputies on this case worked overtime and tracked down most of the stolen property.

"We've got 4 on duty, we cover 700 square miles, we serve 90 thousand people," he said, "these things, they don't come at the best timing but you know it shows the dedication that these public servants have to the community that we serve."

Deputies are still looking for two more people.

Anyone with information should call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.