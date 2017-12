A Tulsa Police Captain spent his Christmas Eve preparing food for those who are putting their lives on the line.

Captain Brett Bailey says he started doing this because officers, firefighters and dispatchers dedicate their time to saving others every day.

He also says the choices for food are very limited on Christmas Eve, so he wanted to prepare something special for them.

"They're making so many sacrifices to take care of the citizens. They are the guardians of our community and so its an opportunity just to give back to them," said TPD Captain Brett Bailey.

Captain Bailey says he serves about 50 people every year.