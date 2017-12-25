Two Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Police arrest one man and are looking for a second man following a short chase involving a stolen pickup early Monday in Tulsa.More >>
Police arrest one man and are looking for a second man following a short chase involving a stolen pickup early Monday in Tulsa.More >>
Police say a Tulsa park curfew violation, led to a chase and two arrests early Monday.More >>
Police say a Tulsa park curfew violation, led to a chase and two arrests early Monday.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on