Two Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Tulsa County jail photos of James Anderson and Elizabeth Ewing Tulsa County jail photos of James Anderson and Elizabeth Ewing
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a Tulsa park curfew violation, led to a chase and two arrests early Monday.  

They are identified as 29-year-old James Anderson of Tulsa and 38-year-old Elizabeth Ewing of Ponca City.

Officers say they the couple was parked in a 2012 Buick just off south Elwood at Turkey Mountain at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say when they walked over to the car, Anderson drove off.  That chase went from Jenks and back to Tulsa, before ending in a field owned by the Southern Hills Riding Academy near 77th and Guthrie.  They say both Anderson and Ewing then got out of the car and ran off.  

Police brought out their K9 officer to search the car, before finding the pair hiding a short distance away and arrested them.

James Anderson and Elizabeth Ewing were booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, drug possession and second-degree burglary.

Officers say the car, which belonged to the mother of one of the suspects, was towed from the scene.

