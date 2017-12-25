George Washington's river crossing saved by group of kids

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A Canadian orchestra is launching an investigation in the wake of sex assault allegations against renowned conductor Charles Dutoit.

George Washington and his troops will be making their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

People have come forward to help the family of a 4-month-old girl brutally attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) - George Washington and his troops' annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River has been saved by boats made by children.

Organizers had feared Monday's crossing would have to be canceled because low water levels in the river between Pennsylvania and New Jersey would have made it impossible for re-enactors to navigate their wooden Durham boats.

But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, is lending the organizers six handmade, 12-foot rowboats for Monday's crossing. The boats only draw about six inches of water, meaning they can get across the river under current conditions.

The crossing is the highlight of the annual event that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey.

