Winds scuttle Washington's crossing despite kids' efforts

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.

A Canadian orchestra is launching an investigation in the wake of sex assault allegations against renowned conductor Charles Dutoit.

George Washington and his troops will be making their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) - Despite the best efforts of some Philadelphia schoolchildren, Mother Nature blew in and scuttled the annual re-enactment of George Washington's crossing of the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War.

Organizers said high winds forced them to cancel Monday's planned crossing, the highlight of a historical re-enactment that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey.

"We were advised by the (marine patrol) out in the boats that they didn't think it was safe to cross," said Andy Smith, spokesman for Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

The National Weather Service said winds had been gusting to 45 or 50 mph or even a bit more in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The winds could have been even stronger on the water with a lack of trees and a channeling effect, meteorologist Chad Shafer said.

"Re-enactors are always disappointed when they can't cross, but safety is always the most important thing," Smith said by phone as a fife and drum played in the background. "We don't want to put anyone in danger out on the water."

Other activities went on as scheduled, including Washington's rallying of his troops, historical speeches and processions.

Originally, it was low water that had posed a threat to the annual re-enactment in wooden Durham boats. But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, came through with six handmade, 12-foot rowboats that could have made it across.

Organizers noted that there was historical authenticity to this year's planned change; while Durham boats were used in the original 1776 crossing, historians agree that Washington probably used various river craft to make his daring crossing that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War.

Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington's troops marched eight miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Thirty Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.