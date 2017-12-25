Stolen Pickup Recovered After Tulsa Chase

Police arrest one man and are looking for a second man following a short chase involving a stolen pickup early Monday in Tulsa.

Just before 6 a.m., officers tried to stop a Chevy truck for a traffic violation when the driver took off. That chase ended moments later at the corner of Quebec and Newton.

The driver was chased down and arrested and a K9 officer's search for the other man was unsuccessful.

Police said the stolen pickup was returned it to its owner.

Officers say a motorcycle found in the truck's bed appears to have been stolen as well.