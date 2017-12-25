Money raised for girl brutally attacked by raccoon

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

It's a done deal: Congress wraps up massive tax package

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A Canadian orchestra is launching an investigation in the wake of sex assault allegations against renowned conductor Charles Dutoit.

George Washington and his troops will be making their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

Secret Santa hands out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

Obituary project makes homicide victims more than just stats

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

NORAD takes calls from kids around the world awaiting Santa

People have come forward to help the family of a 4-month-old girl brutally attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - People have come forward to help the family of a 4-month-old girl brutally attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.

People had donated more than $1,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help Journi Black's family find a new home to rent.

Her mother, Ashley Rodgers, says the attack happened on Wednesday on their first night

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Journi underwent four hours of surgery on Thursday and got 65 stitches after the raccoon scraped the girl's face and eyes with its claws.

The city issued a zoning violation to the owner of the property and ordered the owner to repair broken windows and damaged walls to keep out pests.

