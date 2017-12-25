Deputies Search For Suspect After Tulsa Pursuit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies Search For Suspect After Tulsa Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
The suspect ran after crashing near 4800 North Wheeling. The suspect ran after crashing near 4800 North Wheeling.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Counties deputies are searching for a suspect after a Christmas Day pursuit. The short chase ended around 10:30 a.m. near 4800 North Wheeling Avenue.

The driver ran off after crashing their car. Law enforcement on the scene tells us the suspect was wanted for theft.

12/25/2017 Related Story: Police Chase Starts On Tulsa's Turkey Mountain

Tulsa Police captured a couple after a pursuit overnight ended with them crashing into a fence at the Southern Hills Riding Academy near 77th and Guthrie. That pursuit started when officers said they tried to talk to the couple who were parked at Turkey Mountain after curfew.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.