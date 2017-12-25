Deputies Search For Suspect After Tulsa Pursuit

Tulsa Counties deputies are searching for a suspect after a Christmas Day pursuit. The short chase ended around 10:30 a.m. near 4800 North Wheeling Avenue.

The driver ran off after crashing their car. Law enforcement on the scene tells us the suspect was wanted for theft.

Tulsa Police captured a couple after a pursuit overnight ended with them crashing into a fence at the Southern Hills Riding Academy near 77th and Guthrie. That pursuit started when officers said they tried to talk to the couple who were parked at Turkey Mountain after curfew.