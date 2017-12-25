Deputies Search For Woman After Tulsa Pursuit, Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Deputies Search For Woman After Tulsa Pursuit, Crash

The suspect ran after crashing near 4800 North Wheeling. The suspect ran after crashing near 4800 North Wheeling.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman after a Christmas Day pursuit. The short chase ended around 10:30 a.m. near 4800 North Wheeling Avenue.

"I just came out, heard the crash, police was running,” said neighbor Kobe Simmons.

Simmons says he didn't expect to see authorities outside of his house on Christmas Day.

"I was inside,” he said. “I just heard the crash and I came out seen the police and the car smoking."

Around 10:30 a.m., police received a call.

“We got a call of a larceny suspect,” Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Travis Jones recalled. “Someone had stole some items from the dollar store at 5600 North Peoria."

Deputies say when the woman spotted them, she sped off, leading officers on a chase.

"It was very short,” said Sgt. Jones. “From 46 and Peoria to 4800 North Wheeling is just a matter of blocks."

The woman crashed her vehicle through a wire fence, got out of the car and ran off.

"We've just kind of been checking sheds and structures and backyards in the area,” said Jones. 

