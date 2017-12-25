Tulsa Family, Pets Escape Electrical Fire

A Tulsa family will not be able to stay in their home this Christmas after a house fire. Firefighters were called to the 5300 block of West 12th Street around 11 a.m.

There were flames coming from the house when firefighters first arrived, but they worked to get the fire under control. The homeowner and fire crews say it was an electrical fire that started in the attic.

No one was hurt; the homeowner said he smelled smoke then immediately called the fire department. There were three people inside - a man, his mother and sister - and four dogs. They were all able to get out.

The Red Cross is going to help them find shelter.

The damaged electrical work in the house will need replacing and with bitterly cold temperatures, it will be safer for them to stay somewhere else.