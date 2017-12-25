UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

Snowy owls wintering in US fitted with tiny tracking devices

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

NASA astronaut, 1st to fly untethered in space, dies at 80

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Deputy recalls breaking through frozen pond to pull out boy

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

The United Nations' budget is set to shrink by over $285 million next year - a 5 percent cut that the U.S. government says it negotiated.

The U.N. General Assembly voted Sunday to approve the nearly $5.4 billion regular operating budget for 2018-2019. The Secretary-General's office says the new budget include cuts to most departments and offices.

The regular budget pays for many U.N. activities, but not peacekeeping or some humanitarian appeals, for example.

The U.S. is the largest contributor, paying about 25 percent of the regular budget. President Donald Trump has pressed to cut U.S. contributions to the world body.

In a statement Sunday, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley faulted the U.N. for "inefficiency and overspending" and said Washington won't let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."

