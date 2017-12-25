Third Suspect Arrested In September Murder

Tulsa police have arrested a third suspect in a September murder.

They picked up Wesley White Monday afternoon on a warrant.

Investigators say White, Dearld Peal and Tracy Price kidnapped Anthony Pietrzak, bound him, beat him and left him to die in a field.

Peal told detectives Pietrzak was dating his daughter and allegedly abusing her.

The victim's family says it was actually her that was abusing him.