RCSO Calls On Public To Help Reunite Lost Photos With Owner

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to reunite some lost memories.

The Sheriff's Office says they found a box, full of items in an area along Highway 20 on Keetonville Hill. They hope someone will recognize it so they can bring some holiday cheer.

Keetonville Hill is an area with lots of curves, traffic and hillside drop-offs.

"We're just glad it didn't get hit, knocked off the road and down the side of a hill never to be seen again,” said Sheriff Scott Walton.

For that reason, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the owners of the box of memories.

It all started when a Rogers County deputy noticed a red plastic container on the side of the road and took it away to prevent a crash. But it wasn’t until they opened it that deputies found the irreplaceable items inside.

"Inside that, we see what looks like Christmas decorations, things of that nature, but most importantly some family photographs, an item that we all treasure and obviously not replaceable,” said Walton.

And those photographs are the most identifiable piece of evidence the Sheriff's Office has to go on.

They've also put up a post on Facebook, hoping someone online can identify them.

"It would certainly make us feel good to know that somebody is reunited with their treasured photos of the family,” said Walton.

The Sheriff's Office says they've gotten some leads but are still looking for the public’s help to try and solve this holiday mystery once and for all.

"It would be a good Christmas gift for the giver and the receiver,” Walton added. “We would like to be able to give these people their photographs back.”

If you have any information, the Sheriff's Office would like to hear from you.

