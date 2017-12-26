US jury acquits Peruvian defendant in FIFA bribery case

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

George Washington and his troops will be making their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, arrives to federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Closing arguments are set to take place in the New York trial of three former South American soccer officials...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil, arrives to federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Closing arguments are set to take place in the New York trial of three former South American soccer officials ch...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Manuel Burga, left, the former president of Peru's soccer federation, leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. Two former South American soccer officials have been convicted of corrupti...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Manuel Burga, the former president of Peru's soccer federation, leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. Two former South American soccer officials have been convicted of corruption cha...

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In these 2017 file photo, three former South American soccer officials, from left, Manuel Burga, of Peru; Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil; and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes, are s...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former South American soccer official charged a U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal was acquitted of a corruption charge Tuesday, after two others were convicted last week.

Jurors found Manuel Burga, the 60-year-old former president of Peru's soccer federation, not guilty of a single racketeering conspiracy charge.

On Friday, the jury told U.S. District Court Judge Pamela Chen they were deadlocked, but had reached guilty verdicts on multiple charges against two other former officials: Juan Napout, of Paraguay, and Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil. Chen gave jurors the holiday weekend to think about Burga's case.

The judge had jailed Marin, 85, and Napout, 59, after their convictions Friday. The two were acquitted on some lesser charges.

Marin, Burga and Napout had been arrested in 2015. Prosecutors accused them of agreeing to take millions of dollars in bribes from businessmen seeking to lock up lucrative media rights or influence hosting rights for the World Cup and other major tournaments controlled by FIFA.

The three were among more than 40 people and entities in the world of global soccer charged in the U.S. in connection with an investigation that uncovered hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Many of the other defendants pleaded guilty.

World soccer's governing body said it is will seek compensation and a share of the cash.

FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press that "as the jury has found a number of defendants guilty of the charged crimes, FIFA will now take all necessary steps to seek restitution and recover any losses caused by their misconduct."

During the trial, the defense argued that the men were innocent bystanders framed by untrustworthy cooperators angling for leniency in their own cases. Burga's lawyer claimed there was no proof he took bribes.

"I would submit to you that never has more been made of less evidence," said Burga's lawyer, Bruce Udolf.

Burga got some unwanted attention early in the trial when prosecutors claimed he unnerved the government's star witness, a former marketing executive from Argentina, by directing a threatening gesture at him - running his fingers across his throat in a slicing motion. The lawyer claimed his client was merely scratching his throat, but the judge took the incident seriously enough to tighten Burga's house arrest conditions.

