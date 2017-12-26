Tulsa Teen Accused of Attempted Robbery, Assault - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Teen Accused of Attempted Robbery, Assault

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Darrin Jones. Tulsa County jail photo of Darrin Jones.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa teen is in jail accused of trying to rob a woman Monday afternoon and then assaulted two people who tried to come to the victim's aid.

Police say at about 4:30 p.m.,19-year-old Darrin Jones walked up to the victim in a parking lot near 21st and Garnett and demanded her cell phone and keys.  They say the victim then ran off with Jones in pursuit.  

In their arrest report, police said two people who tried to intervene, were both slugged in the face by Jones.

During his arrest, police said Jones refused to identify himself to officers.

Darrin Jones was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including attempted robbery, assault and battery and interfering with a police officer.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.