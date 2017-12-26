Tulsa Teen Accused of Attempted Robbery, Assault

A Tulsa teen is in jail accused of trying to rob a woman Monday afternoon and then assaulted two people who tried to come to the victim's aid.

Police say at about 4:30 p.m.,19-year-old Darrin Jones walked up to the victim in a parking lot near 21st and Garnett and demanded her cell phone and keys. They say the victim then ran off with Jones in pursuit.

In their arrest report, police said two people who tried to intervene, were both slugged in the face by Jones.

During his arrest, police said Jones refused to identify himself to officers.

Darrin Jones was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including attempted robbery, assault and battery and interfering with a police officer.