Christmas Day Tulsa Convenience Store Robbery

Police are looking for the man they say robbed a Tulsa convenience store on Christmas.

At about 6:10 p.m., officers said the man walked into the Minute Mart in the 4000 block of South Harvard, pulled a handgun out of his waistband and demanded money from the store's clerk.

After getting the money, police say the man ran out of the store and headed east on 41st Street.

Police say a search of the neighborhood failed to turn up the suspect.