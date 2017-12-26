Woman, 2 children shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

George Washington and his troops will be making their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life.

A Canadian orchestra is launching an investigation in the wake of sex assault allegations against renowned conductor Charles Dutoit.

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Police were called to the scene Monday afternoon on a report of a shooting and found a woman dead outside.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers tried to talk to the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment. Howard says the unidentified man indicated to them that he had killed two children.

Several hours later, Howard says the man began shooting at officers. One officer was injured. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the suspect was taken into custody. The man did not appear to be injured.

Howard says police then found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.

