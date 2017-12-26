State Senator Not Giving Up On DUI Legislation

State Senator Kim David says she will continue her fight to reform state DUI laws despite a ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Senate Bill 643 was declared unconstitutional by the court earlier this month for violating the "single subject rule."

12/19/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down New Drunken Driving Law

The bill was meant to reduce resources on one-time offenders and use those resources on multiple time offenders.

6/9/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Law To Require DUI Offenders Install Ignition Interlock

Senator David says the new bill would have reduced the administrative process by about six months.