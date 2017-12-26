Tulsa Police Officer On Paid Leave Following Fatal Shooting Of Armed Man

A Tulsa Police officer remains on paid leave after shooting a man officers say was naked and running toward them with a gun.

So far, police have not identified the victim or the officer involved.

Police say officers were responding to a call around 3:45 p.m. Monday near 11th and Utica.

They say a neighbor told them a man was naked and running down the street holding a gun.

When officers arrived, they say the man started running toward them, ignoring commands to stop and put the gun down.

Instead, officers say the man pointed the gun at a police officer.

"The officer then fired several shots taking down the suspect. He was taken to St. Johns, where he was dead upon arrival," said Tulsa Police Captain Mike Williams.

Other officers who responded to the incident were not injured.