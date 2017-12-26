Man Found Dancing Inside Tulsa FOP Credit Union Building

Police took a man into custody early Tuesday after finding him dancing inside the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Credit Union building.

The credit union is located on 11th Street near 101st East Avenue.

At about 3 a.m. police found a glass door to the lobby broken and another door forced opened. Inside they found the unidentified man dancing to music.

Police arrested the man and took him to Tulsa County jail on a burglary complaint.

Nearby in the parking lot, police also found a Tulsa Public School patrol car which had been vandalized. No word on if that vandalism was related to the man found inside the credit union.