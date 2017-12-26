Before joining News On 6, Brian Dorman anchored and reported in Alpena, Mississippi; Topeka, Kansas; Joplin, Missouri and most recently, South Bend, Indiana, where he worked as a primary anchor for seven years. He covered some of the biggest stories in the area, including the death of a doctor over the opioid crisis and an exclusive jailhouse interview with one of the Elkhart 4 suspects. Brian spends time volunteering at area schools, the United Way, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the American Heart Association.

During his 12-year career, Brian's work has been recognized by the Kansas, Missouri and Indiana Broadcasters Associations. He has also earned two Emmy's and five Emmy nominations for his work in South Bend.

Brian Dorman was born in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. He earned a B.A. in Communication from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Brian and his chihuahua, Tucker, are excited to be moving back to the Southwest and working with the great team at News On 6 and Griffin Communications.