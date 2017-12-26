OHP: Boy Hurt After Crashing Stolen Car At High Speed Near Inola

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a boy was hurt when he wrecked a stolen car at high speed south of Inola.

Troopers told News On 6 the young driver sideswiped a vehicle on Highway 412. Those people called it in, telling authorities the driver was either intoxicated or small and unable to see over the steering wheel very well.

Troopers caught up to the boy in Wagoner County south of Inola. He was going very fast when he wrecked on NS 4200 Road near Lock and Dam 18 at the Verdigris River and the Chevrolet Cruz rolled several times, troopers said. The sedan was badly damaged with debris strewn around the field where it wrecked.

The juvenile driver was hurt but was able to talk as he was taken away in an ambulance, according to the OHP. A trooper at the scene said there was no indication of seat belt use, but the Cruze had front and side curtain airbags that may have saved the boy's life.

The OHP did not release the boy's age.

The car has been towed away from the scene.