Tulsa Firefighter's Truck Stolen From Station; Suspect Arrested

Law enforcement chased a man who reportedly stole a firefighter's personal truck Tuesday morning from a west Tulsa fire station and drove it to Sapulpa.

That chase, which involved Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sapulpa Police, ended about 30 minutes later in the 700 block of Woodland Road in Sapulpa.

Tulsa Police say an officer witnessed a man throw a brick through a window and tried to catch the guy. They said the suspect ran to the fire station, where a firefighter was getting his gear to leave when his truck was stolen.

He's just been fighting the Macaroni Grill fire, the theft victim told News On 6, when some of the other firefighters saw the suspect taking off in his truck.

Speed during the chase reached 90 miles per hour.