Part of White House Magnolia tree to be removed for safety

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) - A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson will be removed because it is weak and poses a safety risk, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump said Tuesday.

Removal is planned for this week while President Donald Trump and his family are at their Florida home for the holidays.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, said the first lady reviewed reports from the U.S. National Arboretum about the nearly 200-year-old tree's condition and discussed exploring options with White House staff before deciding that a portion of the tree needed to be removed.

"She trusted that every effort had been made to preserve the historic tree, and was concerned about the safety of visitors and members of the press who are often standing right in front of the tree during Marine One lifts," Grisham said, referring to the presidential helicopter.

Mrs. Trump has asked that wood from the tree be preserved, and that seedlings be available if the opportunity to plant a new tree arises.

Jackson added the Magnolia to the White House grounds in 1835, according to the White House Historical Association. It stands on the west side of the South Portico, rising almost as tall as the White House itself. It stands opposite a second Magnolia that subsequently was added on the other side of the portico for symmetry.

In September 1994, a Maryland man died when the stolen plane he was piloting crashed through the Magnolia tree and crumpled against the south wall of the White House, below the president's private quarters. President Bill Clinton and his family were not in the mansion at the time. They were staying at a government guest house on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue because of repairs at the White House.

CNN first reported on the White House's tree-trimming plan. According to documents the cable TV network said it had obtained exclusively, the tree must be removed quickly, despite decades-long preservation efforts, including through the use of cables to help keep it upright.

The documents read in part:

"The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support. Without the extensive cabling system, the tree would have fallen years ago. Presently, and very concerning, the cabling system is failing on the east trunk, as a cable has pulled through the very thin layer of wood that remains. It is difficult to predict when and how many more will fail."

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

