Man Accused Of Hitting Collinsville Girl Claims She Threw Herself On The Ground

A Tulsa Police officer remains on paid leave after shooting a man officers say was naked and running toward them with a gun. TPD identified the officer and the suspect.More >>
A Tulsa Police officer remains on paid leave after shooting a man officers say was naked and running toward them with a gun. TPD identified the officer and the suspect.More >>
Law enforcement chased a man who reportedly stole a firefighter's personal truck Tuesday morning from a west Tulsa fire station and drove it to Sapulpa.More >>
Law enforcement chased a man who reportedly stole a firefighter's personal truck Tuesday morning from a west Tulsa fire station and drove it to Sapulpa.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on