Overturned Semi Leaking Hazardous Material On Tulsa Highway

OHP said a semi tipped over on the southeast corner of the IDL and leaked sodium hydroxide, commonly known as lye.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the semi overturned in the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway near Boston Avenue.

Troopers said the semi is blocking the Highway 75 exit. Westbound traffic on the Broken Arrow Expressway is being forced to exit onto northbound Highway 75.

OHP put out a notice about the hazardous materials spill. Crews put down an absorbent material to clean up the spill.

The driver was going too fast when his load shifted and the truck tipped over, according to a trooper at the scene. OHP said the driver wasn't hurt.