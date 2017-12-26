Deputy recalls breaking through frozen pond to pull out boy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions.

Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

(Washington County Sheriffs Office via AP). In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffs Office, a search and rescue team work on the edge of a frozen pond in the town of New Harmony, north of St. George, Utah. A sheri...

NEW HARMONY, Utah (AP) - A Utah sheriff's deputy said Tuesday he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.

With cuts on his forearms, Washington County sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Thompson said at a news conference that rescuers believe the child was in the 37-degree water for about 30 minutes until the deputy rescued him.

"I couldn't feel anything. I didn't notice anything when I was doing it," Thompson said. "I knew that time was of the essence. I had a very short window to get that child out of the water."

Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said the boy was hospitalized in Salt Lake City but he didn't have details on his condition. Thompson said deputies were hopeful.

The boy fell through the ice in the town of New Harmony, north of St. George.

After arriving at the scene, Thompson, who had served on a search and rescue dive team, began searching an area where a woman reported seeing the boy's hand flail about four minutes earlier.

The deputy stomped to break through the ice and work his way deeper, pounding with his hands and fists.

"As the ice got thicker, I couldn't break it with my arms and my fists anymore, so I had to jump up on top of the ice, putting my weight on it, and then pound on it to get it to break," he said.

When he went into the water, his toes brushed against reeds growing on the bottom of the pond and water reached his neck.

He swished his arms and legs around before finding the boy beneath the ice about 25 feet from the shoreline.

Thompson was treated for symptoms of hypothermia and released from a hospital Monday night. He said he lost the feeling in some fingers but sensation had returned by Tuesday.

He expects to return to work by early next week.

The Spectrum of St. George reported that Sheriff Cory Pulsipher praised the deputy.

"He hates having the spotlight on him, but he's a hero," Pulsipher said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that it was a Washington County sheriff's deputy involved, not Washoe County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.