Police Identify Second Suspect In Chase, Shooting Involving TPD

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they said robbed a woman at gunpoint, stole her car then shot at officers during a chase.

Police arrested Brandon Mendinghall on complaints of armed robbery, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny.

Officers are still searching for the second suspect, Michael Newlin.

Early Tuesday morning, Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about an armed robbery carjacking.

Deputies said two men, who were passengers in a car, pulled a gun on the driver, kicked her out of the car and drove away.

The deputies alerted Tulsa Police, and, shortly after, the arrest warrant says an officer noticed the stolen car in a QuikTrip parking lot.

When the officer tried to stop the two men, the car sped away, starting a chase.

According to the arrest report, the two men shot at police officers during the chase.

Eventually, the men jumped out of the car and ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.