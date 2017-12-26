Tulsa Police Re-Arrest Man For 2015 Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Re-Arrest Man For 2015 Homicide

Mug shot of Galon Brown. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Galon Brown. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police re-arrested a man in connection with a 2015 homicide.

Tuesday, police arrested Galon Brown for the 2015 death of Julian Harris.

Police arrested Brown in 2015 for the death, but charges were dropped because the witness against him could not be found.

Harris was shot to death outside the Windsor Village Apartment complex near 51st and Yale on July 12, 2015. Police said Harris had been visiting the apartment complex, got into a fight with Brown then was shot as he drove away.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
