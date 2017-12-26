APNewsBreak: Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

An international conservation group has listed snowy owls as vulnerable to extinction over worries that climate change is threatening their main prey.

NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, who was the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at age 80.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

Mark Bessner is charged with murder in the death of Damon Grimes, but it wasn't his only incident involving a Taser. Details are in personnel documents released to the AP through a public records request.

State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016. But an arbitrator said there was no "just cause" for discipline.

In 2014, Bessner fired his Taser at a suspect who was handcuffed. He agreed to a five-day suspension, records show, but four days were eventually dropped. It apparently was his first case of misconduct.

Bessner, 43, now faces serious legal trouble. He was charged last week with second-degree murder in the August death of Damon Grimes of Detroit, who was joyriding on an all-terrain vehicle when the trooper fired his stun gun. The 15-year-old crashed and died.

Bessner, who quit the state police after the teenager's death, has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bond. Prosecutor Kym Worthy said there was no reason for him to fire his Taser - especially from a moving patrol car.

"His behavior was criminal. We're not trying to pull the rug over anyone's eyes," a state police spokesman, Lt. Mike Shaw, said Tuesday.

Just two months earlier, an arbitrator had cleared Bessner of misconduct in how he used his Taser while chasing a crime suspect. The man was handcuffed during a traffic stop in Detroit but suddenly sprinted away and was able to clear fences.

Bessner believed the man must have slipped out of the cuffs so he used his Taser twice to subdue him. It was a wrong assumption. It's generally against state policy to use a stun gun on a handcuffed person who's in custody.

Arbitrator Steven Lett, however, found technical distinctions. He said the man was "no longer in custody" as soon as he ran away.

"The question is whether the officer's actions are objectively reasonable in light of all the facts and circumstances," Lett said, quoting a training guide from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

If the 10-day suspension had been affirmed, it would have triggered an additional four days from the 2014 incident that were being held in abeyance, Shaw said.

Bessner's personnel file shows he faced a third misconduct allegation in March. State police said he was driving at high speed without emergency lights or sirens. The case apparently wasn't resolved before he quit last fall.

Bessner's file also includes praise for his work. He was recognized by the department for saving a woman who had overdosed on heroin. "Best wishes for continued success," Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue wrote in February 2017.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the arbitrator's decision came two months before the teen's death, not three.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

