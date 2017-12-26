Two In Custody After Short Pursuit In East Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two In Custody After Short Pursuit In East Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two people are in custody after a short car chase that ended with the suspects jumping out of the car and running from police. 

Police say one of the suspects was caught quickly, but the other had to be tracked down with a K9.

Police say officers were just patrolling the area near 36th Street South and 136th East Avenue Tuesday afternoon when they saw a car they said matched the description of a stolen car.

When they tried to pull the car over, police said that’s when the chase began.

Eventually, police said the car hit a curb, popped a tire, and that’s when two of the four people inside got out and ran.

“There were two other people in the car and they stayed, they complied. They did everything we hoped they would do in a situation like that,” Corporal Demetrios Treantafeles said.

Treantafeles said the two that stayed with the car were released pending further investigation.

He said the two that ran were arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

