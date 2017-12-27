Federal murder complaint filed against postal worker

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

A college student and his friends spotted ordinary pet goldfish in a dirty tub that survived the deadly wildfires near California wine country.

A lawyer accused of helping pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli cover up a financial fraud has been convicted in New York.

Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Jan. 1, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing the drug on busy freeways and backcountry highways.

Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.

A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

Power restored at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Rescuers plan to evacuate 27 people from ferry stuck on sandbar off New York City; no reports of injuries.

Ferry gets stuck on sandbar with 27 people aboard off NYC

(Randy Ludlow/The Columbus Dispatch via AP). Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at a post office Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio. A disgruntled mail carrier facing dismissal has been charged with aggravated murder for fatally sho...

(Randy Ludlow/The Columbus Dispatch via AP). Columbus police investigate the scene where the body of the postmaster, Ginger Ballard, 53, was found lying between two vehicles at an apartment complex at Bowland Place, Saturday, December 23, 2017, in Colu...

(Franklin County Sheriff's Office via The Columbus Dispatch via AP). This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 shows Deshaune K. Stewart, 24. Stewart, a disgruntled mail carrier facing dism...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal criminal complaint Wednesday stated that a disgruntled Ohio postal worker murdered two U.S. government employees for performing their official duties.

The complaint signed by a U.S. postal inspector was filed in U.S. district court in Columbus. Deshaune Stewart, 24, was arrested Saturday, accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at a post office in suburban Columbus and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment.

Authorities say Stewart was naked during both attacks.

U.S. Attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Thornton said Stewart remained in state custody. A Franklin County court record earlier indicated a mental evaluation was ordered for Stewart, charged with aggravated murder in the Ohio court.

Thornton said federal and local authorities would work together to determine the appropriate venue for prosecution.

No attorney was listed for Stewart.

The U.S. complaint said Dublin police responded at 4:25 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call of an active shooter at the Dublin post office. Three witnesses told investigators Stewart was "completely nude" inside the post office and identified him as a co-worker, according to the complaint.

Authorities say he first killed Lance Dempsey at the post office. Nearly three hours later, police responding to a call found Postmaster Ginger Ballard dead between vehicles outside her apartment with blunt-force trauma to her head. Stewart was arrested at the scene.

The federal complaint said Stewart told Columbus police that postal managers had been harassing him since he began. He had looked for Ballard in her office before leaving the post office and going to her home to wait in his vehicle for her to come outside, the complaint stated.

Police have said the violence apparently was in retaliation for Stewart's pending dismissal from his job.

