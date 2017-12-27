Pre-Construction Prep Work May Cause Delays On Owasso's Highway 169

Fire destroyed an occupied Skiatook duplex early Wednesday. Firefighters got the call to the home north of Highway 20 and west of North 391 Road at about 12:30 a.m.More >>
We’re starting off our Wednesday on a dangerously cold note, and the frigid temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon! Wind chill values this morning are bottoming out near ZERO degrees in quite a few locations thanks to a gusty northeast wind tacked on to actual temperatures in the teens.More >>
