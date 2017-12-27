Pre-Construction Prep Work May Cause Delays On Owasso's Highway 169

The new year will see the beginning of some bridge work at a busy Owasso interchange.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is making preparations for the work at 76th Street North over Highway 169 in 2018.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over of the interchange Tuesday and pilot Will Kavanagh say the project is part of ODOT's eight year plan for Highway 169.

This week, contractors will be testing the subgrade along the highway and the interchange, which will require the temporary closing of some lanes.

He says drivers can expect some delays.