Christmas Storm Buries Northwestern Pennsylvania

Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says at least an additional 5 to 10 inches are expected through Wednesday.

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports that the snowpack forced trucks to be dug out along with cars and streets that were blanketed with snow.

CBS Pittsburgh reports travelers were forced to reconsider their plans to drive through northwestern Pennsylvania. The city of Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. Authorities have asked residents to stay off city streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

State police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are also urging motorists to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

There have been reports of several cars being stuck on roadways throughout the northern half of Erie County, from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

No injuries were reported.