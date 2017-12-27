Christmas Storm Buries Northwestern Pennsylvania - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Christmas Storm Buries Northwestern Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pennsylvania -

Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days. 

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says at least an additional 5 to 10 inches are expected through Wednesday.

The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports that the snowpack forced trucks to be dug out along with cars and streets that were blanketed with snow.

CBS Pittsburgh reports travelers were forced to reconsider their plans to drive through northwestern Pennsylvania. The city of Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. Authorities have asked residents to stay off city streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.   

State police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are also urging motorists to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions. 

There have been reports of several cars being stuck on roadways throughout the northern half of Erie County, from the Ohio state line to the New York state line. 

No injuries were reported. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.