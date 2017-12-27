Very Cold Day Ahead For Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Very Cold Day Ahead For Green Country

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re starting off our Wednesday on a dangerously cold note, and the frigid temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon!

Wind chill values this morning are bottoming out near ZERO degrees in quite a few locations thanks to a gusty northeast wind tacked on to actual temperatures in the teens. This cold isn’t messing around! Make sure you’re properly prepared for the cold and that your family and friends are taken care of.

Temperatures will moderate a bit during the day, but it’s likely we won’t get above freezing today in northeast Oklahoma. Expect highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for areas north of I-40, and with that continued northeast breeze it will still feel like the teens and lower 20s at times. Highs should climb into the mid 30s across southeast Oklahoma for our Wednesday.

We will see a slight “warming” trend, if you want to call it that, to end the week as highs moderate back to the lower 40s on Thursday and Friday, though clouds will hang tough with partly to mostly cloudy skies overall.

Yet another surge of arctic air looks to arrive this weekend, bringing with it a slight chance of light wintry precipitation as well. Some freezing drizzle or perhaps light snow is possible on Saturday into New Year's Eve Sunday. We don’t anticipate major impacts at this time, but at least a few slick roads could develop in this time frame so we’ll watch this closely for you.

Temperatures look to drop back below freezing on Saturday, and we may stay well below freezing for multiple days! Some extremely frigid air looks to surge in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with teens and 20s possible during the daytime hours.

Buckle up for plenty of cold air the next several days! As always, we’ll keep you advised.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.