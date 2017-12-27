Very Cold Day Ahead For Green Country

We’re starting off our Wednesday on a dangerously cold note, and the frigid temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon!



Wind chill values this morning are bottoming out near ZERO degrees in quite a few locations thanks to a gusty northeast wind tacked on to actual temperatures in the teens. This cold isn’t messing around! Make sure you’re properly prepared for the cold and that your family and friends are taken care of.



Temperatures will moderate a bit during the day, but it’s likely we won’t get above freezing today in northeast Oklahoma. Expect highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for areas north of I-40, and with that continued northeast breeze it will still feel like the teens and lower 20s at times. Highs should climb into the mid 30s across southeast Oklahoma for our Wednesday.



We will see a slight “warming” trend, if you want to call it that, to end the week as highs moderate back to the lower 40s on Thursday and Friday, though clouds will hang tough with partly to mostly cloudy skies overall.



Yet another surge of arctic air looks to arrive this weekend, bringing with it a slight chance of light wintry precipitation as well. Some freezing drizzle or perhaps light snow is possible on Saturday into New Year's Eve Sunday. We don’t anticipate major impacts at this time, but at least a few slick roads could develop in this time frame so we’ll watch this closely for you.



Temperatures look to drop back below freezing on Saturday, and we may stay well below freezing for multiple days! Some extremely frigid air looks to surge in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with teens and 20s possible during the daytime hours.



Buckle up for plenty of cold air the next several days! As always, we’ll keep you advised.