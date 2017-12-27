Fire Damages Downtown Wagoner Building

Firefighters fought freezing temps early Wednesday as they worked to put out a fire in a downtown Wagoner business.

The location is a one story brick building at the intersection of Main and Church. The mayor says the building is a storage area for Second Chance Plus which is located next door.

Wagoner, Coweta as well as several other area fire departments were called out to fight the fire.

Several downtown streets were also closed due to fire trucks and hoses across the streets.

No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, Wagoner Police say they are investigating a possible break in at a business across the street from Wednesday's fire. Officers tell News On 6, a back door to the business appeared to be kicked in. They don't know if the possible burglary is related to the fire.

Wednesday blaze follows a fire in late July which destroyed several downtown buildings just down the street.

The mayor of Wagoner plans to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. to talk about this latest fire.