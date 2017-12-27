Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws

Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment

Police release few details on 4 bodies found in apartment

Two tech entrepreneurs, including a man who invested in the film studio that made the "Twilight" movies, have been convicted of fraud in New York.

Two tech entrepreneurs, including a man who invested in the film studio that made the "Twilight" movies, have been convicted of fraud in New York.

An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

Plane returns to LA because passenger was on wrong flight

Plane returns to LA because passenger was on wrong flight

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Most folks know Ted Williams as the Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer, but a set of letters going up of auction describe service in the Korean War.

Most folks know Ted Williams as the Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer, but a set of letters going up of auction describe service in the Korean War.

(Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP). Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capit...

(Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP). Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capit...

(Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP). Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York's capit...

(Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP). Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

(Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP). Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

TROY, N.Y. (AP) - Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Police in Troy say they're investigating the deaths as homicides. Officials say a property manager discovered the bodies early Tuesday afternoon in the city's Lansingburgh section.

Investigators are still working at the scene Wednesday morning. They haven't released the victims' identifies or say how they were killed.

Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said the deaths are "certainly suspicious."

Police Chief John Tedesco has scheduled a news conference for early Wednesday afternoon.

The apartment where the bodies were found is one of five in a home located in a residential neighborhood along the Hudson River's east bank, just north of Albany.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.