Tulsa School Employee Recovering From Burn Injuries

Tulsa Public Schools said they continue to be in close touch with an employee who was injured on the job earlier this month.

Jon Pulliam was burned while etching glass Thursday afternoon, December 21, according to Emma Garrett-Nelson, director of communications at TPS.

Pulliam is the main glass glazier for the district. Garrett-Nelson said he was etching glass when a fire ignited, and his clothing caught fire.

Other employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, and EMSA took him to a local hospital burn center, she said.

“We are keeping Mr. Pulliam and his family in our thoughts and prayers," the news release states.

"We continue to be in close touch with his family and while prayers are deeply appreciated, we would ask that they be given privacy at this difficult time.”