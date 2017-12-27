Tulsa Police Raid Chop Shop

Tulsa Police raided a home in the 1300 block of North Richmond early Wednesday morning, December 27. The Special Operations Team and Auto Theft detectives served a search warrant starting around 7 a.m. in the 17 degree weather.

Police said they've been watching the house - where residents were running a chop shop - for about a month. They made at least two arrests and are recovering stolen vehicles and equipment.

One motorcycle was definitely stolen and several other vehicles had their VIN numbers removed, according to an officer at the scene. Police are towing those vehicle to figure out who owns them.

Three people and the property owner will likely be charged. Police said this investigation is related to a chase and arrest made Christmas Day.

Kim Wade Dyer Jr. of Skiatook was driving a stolen vehicle and ran when officers tried to pull him over, according to arrest reports. TPD recovered the truck, a stolen motorcycle in the bed of the truck and a 9-mm handgun.

Dyer Jr. was arrested on complaints of auto theft, possession of a stolen firearm and a number of traffic warrants.