Gundy, Fuente Hold Camping World Coaches' News Conference

OSU Cowboys and Virginia Tech Hokies coaches spoke to the media in Orlando Wednesday morning, a day before the teams meet on the field in the Camping World Bowl.

Cowboys Coach Mike Gundy drew comparisons between the two programs including similarities at the skill positions. The environments at both schools are also similar, Gundy said.

He said VT quarterback Josh Jackson, a redshirt freshman, is a dual threat who is better now that at the start of the season. Gundy said Virginia Tech's defense could be the best they've faced this season.

12/22/2017 Related Story: OSU Football: Camping World Bowl Primer

Justin Fuente, head coach for the Hokies, said OSU's skill players stand out for their abilities to push the tempo. The coach said he wished they could play a much worse opponent to get to a 10th win this season.

OSU's official Camping World pep rally is planned for Thursday afternoon in Orlando.

You can follow News On 6 sports director John Holcomb on Twitter @holcombOKBlitz.