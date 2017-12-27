Tulsa Police To Set Up Downtown DUI Checkpoint

The Tulsa Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint in downtown Tulsa on Saturday, December 30th as part of the statewide 'ENDUI' program.

TPD says the checkpoint is part of the department's continued commitment to reducing injuries, deaths, and raising awareness about the dangers caused by alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will assist in the checkpoint, which will take place from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Overtime funding is being provided by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office DUI Enforcement Grant.