Fire At Skiatook Duplex Leaves 2 People Homeless

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

Firefighters in Skiatook are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a duplex on Wildhorse Street Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss, leaving two people homeless.

Skiatook firefighters said the fire had already spread to the attic by the time they arrived.

The flames soared into the sky as several departments worked to put out the fire.

A crew from Skiatook stayed on scene throughout the morning to keep an eye out for any hot spots.

They said the fire left minor smoke damage outside the neighbors' homes.

Richard Scott, who lives just a few houses away, said he was glad it didn't spread any further.

"I was really concerned that maybe it'd spread because we're only two houses down, so I was hoping it wouldn't spread, you know. But the wind was blowing the other way, so I was hoping it wouldn't go anywhere else either," Scott said.

Firefighters said the other unit in the duplex was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

