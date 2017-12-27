Turkey Stuffed Acorn Squash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Turkey Stuffed Acorn Squash

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  • Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing
  • 1/2 cup Apple, (Not Delicious), chopped
  • 1/4 cup Onion, chopped
  • 1 Acorn Squash
  • 3/4 lb. Low fat ground turkey (or leftover cooked turkey)
  • 1 1/2 cup Low Sodium stuffing (1/2 pkg)
  • 3/4 cup Low sodium chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup Dried Cranberries
  • 1 Egg

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 (350, if using cooked turkey)
  2. Stab Squash multiple times. Microwave 3 minutes. Cool 3 minutes. Cut off ends and slice like bread.
  3. Place on foil covered baking sheet. Brush with dressing.
  4. Heat 2 Tbls. of Salad dressing and cook apples and onions for 3-4 minutes in a large skillet. Turn off
  5. heat.
  6. Add the ground turkey, stuffing, chicken broth, dried cranberries and egg. Mix well.
  7. Use a #8 scoop of 1/2 cup measuring cup to scoop the mix onto the squash rings.
  8. Optional: Drizzle with more dressing.
  9. Bake for 40-50 minutes until the squash is tender and the meatloaf is done.

Other options…Crushed pineapple, drained in place of apple, raisins instead of cranberries, cornbread
and seasoning instead of stuffing mix, chopped roasted pecans.

Serves: 4

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Calories 217, Calories from fat 22.25g, Cholesterol 60.5 mg, Carbohydrates 37.25 g, Fiber 3.25 g,
Sodium 168.25 mg, Sugar 14.5 g, Protein 13.5 g

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.