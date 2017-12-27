Tulsa Woman Nominated For National Dog Handling Award - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Woman Nominated For National Dog Handling Award

Posted: Updated:
Julie Mueller and Stewart. Julie Mueller and Stewart.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman is nominated for a national award in the world of dog fancy. Julie Mueller owns Aurora Kennels in Tulsa and has spent her lifetime raising and showing dogs. 

Mueller is one of three nominees for Best Owner/Handler of the Year for 2017 in the Show Dog Awards sponsored by Purina ProPlan and DN Dog News Magazine.

The nomination is invitation only, but the winner is selected by a voting system. You can vote for Mueller here.

Mueller began her career showing miniature and toy poodles but started showing Salukis in 1980, after getting one of the elegant dogs as a gift .

Champion Aurora's Rhythm Of My Heart - called Stewart - is the dog she has handled in 2017. 

According to the Purina website, Show Dogs of the Year awards is an invitation-only event that honors 2017 top group and best in show winning dogs as calculated by the total amount of points earned by dogs defeated in all breed competition. 

The event showcases seven categories including owner/handler of the year. Owner/handlers show dogs that are owned by family members or that they themselves own at least in part. 

Criteria to be nominated includes the quality of dogs bred and exhibited, handling ability, condition and care of animals exhibited, sportsmanship, ring etiquette and long-standing achievement in the sport.

Winners will be announced Saturday, February 10 in New York City, just two days before the Westminster Kennel Club.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.