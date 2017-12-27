Tulsa Woman Nominated For National Dog Handling Award

A Tulsa woman is nominated for a national award in the world of dog fancy. Julie Mueller owns Aurora Kennels in Tulsa and has spent her lifetime raising and showing dogs.

Mueller is one of three nominees for Best Owner/Handler of the Year for 2017 in the Show Dog Awards sponsored by Purina ProPlan and DN Dog News Magazine.

The nomination is invitation only, but the winner is selected by a voting system. You can vote for Mueller here.

Mueller began her career showing miniature and toy poodles but started showing Salukis in 1980, after getting one of the elegant dogs as a gift .

Champion Aurora's Rhythm Of My Heart - called Stewart - is the dog she has handled in 2017.

According to the Purina website, Show Dogs of the Year awards is an invitation-only event that honors 2017 top group and best in show winning dogs as calculated by the total amount of points earned by dogs defeated in all breed competition.

The event showcases seven categories including owner/handler of the year. Owner/handlers show dogs that are owned by family members or that they themselves own at least in part.

Criteria to be nominated includes the quality of dogs bred and exhibited, handling ability, condition and care of animals exhibited, sportsmanship, ring etiquette and long-standing achievement in the sport.

Winners will be announced Saturday, February 10 in New York City, just two days before the Westminster Kennel Club.