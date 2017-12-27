Power restored at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

A college student and his friends spotted ordinary pet goldfish in a dirty tub that survived the deadly wildfires near California wine country.

A lawyer accused of helping pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli cover up a financial fraud has been convicted in New York.

Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Jan. 1, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing the drug on busy freeways and backcountry highways.

Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.

A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

Power restored at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Rescuers plan to evacuate 27 people from ferry stuck on sandbar off New York City; no reports of injuries.

Ferry gets stuck on sandbar with 27 people aboard off NYC

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Power was fully restored at Disneyland on Wednesday after an outage at the California theme park forced some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.

A transformer problem caused the late-morning outage in Toontown and Fantasyland, affecting 12 rides, park spokeswoman Suzi Brown said.

An unknown number of guests were taken off rides and no one was hurt.

Power was restored in Toontown and much of Fantasyland within a couple of hours. It was fully restored later in the afternoon, Brown said.

Mark Freeman of Provo, Utah, said he, his wife and two children were in the affected area when the power went out.

"We were in line for It's A Small World," he said. "It just went out. And they basically said, 'Everything's shut off.'"

Freeman and his family, who were at Disney as part of a three-day vacation, said they decided to go to nearby New Orleans Square to wait out the confusion.

"It was just such a mad house," he said. "It was so crowded we couldn't even get out of the park. We went and got ice cream and just sat there for probably a half-hour."

Some people wondered on social media if they'd get refunds.

Guests are warned that all or part of the park may close without notice and tickets are nonrefundable in such cases. Brown said tickets may be refunded on a case-by-case basis because of the outage.

