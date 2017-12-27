Claremore Police Ask For Public's Help Identifying Walmart Theft Suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole from the Claremore Walmart.

Police say on December 21, two females entered Walmart, selected multiple items, and headed to self-checkout where one of the suspects stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

When approached by a Walmart employee, the second suspect left the items she selected and fled, police say.

Police say both suspects arrived at the store in a light-colored van.

If you have any information, call police.