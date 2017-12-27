Sheriff: Deputies threatened before gunfire that killed boy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

A college student and his friends spotted ordinary pet goldfish in a dirty tub that survived the deadly wildfires near California wine country.

A lawyer accused of helping pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli cover up a financial fraud has been convicted in New York.

Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Jan. 1, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing the drug on busy freeways and backcountry highways.

Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.

A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Rescuers plan to evacuate 27 people from ferry stuck on sandbar off New York City; no reports of injuries.

SCHERTZ, Texas (AP) - A Texas sheriff says a wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express-News that Amanda Jones, 30, forced her way into a mobile home where the boy, Kameron Prescott, lived on Dec. 21 and then was confronted outside by four deputies.

A person inside the home in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, also reported hearing Jones say she would shoot the deputies, Salazar said.

"Someone from inside the trailer that (Jones) forced her way into ... said that she had an object in her hand. They believed it could have been a weapon," the sheriff said Tuesday. "And when she exited the house, the witness heard the suspect proclaim to whoever was outside - we now know that was the deputies - 'I have a gun, I'm going to shoot you.'"

Jones was found with a dark, metal tube after she was shot, but no gun. However, Salazar said deputies had seen Jones with a gun earlier as they chased her.

All four deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff's office is investigating. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood's office said it will "analyze the initial work" of the investigation and "evaluate all additional evidence as it is gathered."

The probe is in its early stages, Salazar said.

LaHood's office said in a statement that it is "important to carefully review all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the officers' use of force and not form any premature conclusions before the investigation is finalized." It said if the deputies' actions "rise to the level" of a criminal offense, the office will take the appropriate steps.

Kameron was inside the mobile home when he was struck by a bullet as deputies fired on Jones. The boy died at a hospital.

"We're not going to rest until we have some answers," Salazar said. "I fully realize that (Kameron's) family is entitled to some answers. And it is my job to give them those answers. I'm not going to stop until I have them."

