Ferry gets stuck on sandbar with 27 people aboard off NYC

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

A college student and his friends spotted ordinary pet goldfish in a dirty tub that survived the deadly wildfires near California wine country.

A lawyer accused of helping pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli cover up a financial fraud has been convicted in New York.

Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Jan. 1, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing the drug on busy freeways and backcountry highways.

Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.

A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Rescuers plan to evacuate 27 people from ferry stuck on sandbar off New York City; no reports of injuries.

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A ferry carrying more than two dozen people hit a sandbar and got stuck for hours Wednesday, spurring an evacuation on a frigid night in the waters off New York City.

No injuries were reported in the second stranding in a month for the city's newly-expanded ferry service.

The city-sponsored, privately run ferry left the Rockaway peninsula in Queens at 5:15 p.m., bound for lower Manhattan on a 20-degree evening. About 10 minutes into the trip, "we just came to a screeching halt," passenger Jake Nicholson said.

"Everyone pretty much went flying," he later told The Associated Press by phone from the boat, stuck in the waters between Rockaway and Brooklyn. He said he was nearly tossed over the row of seats in front of him, and his phone ended up a few rows away.

Nicholson, a 21-year-old senior at Loyola University Maryland, said passengers initially were told that there was a mechanical error, then that the boat had hit a sandbar and that the captain tried to back the boat off it.

Four hours later, he, his brother and a friend were waiting their turn to get off the chilly ferry in the small, inflatable boats rescuers were using because of the shallow water. By then, passengers were "just sitting down, trying to stay warm," said Nicholson, who'd missed the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game that was the reason for his ferry trip.

The evacuation of the passengers got underway around 7:30 p.m. They were all safely removed sometime before 11 p.m. Officials said the disabled boat would be towed off the sandbar overnight.

Phone and email messages to the ferry company, Hornblower Inc., weren't immediately returned.

The ferry to and from Rockaway is part of a $335 million effort , launched this summer, to use the waterways to ease strains on New York's public transportation system. The $2.75-a-ride service is separate from the famous free ferry that has long traveled between Manhattan and Staten Island.

Last month, more than 100 passengers were rescued from a Rockaway-bound ferry that ran aground off lower Manhattan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.